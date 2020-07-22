McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

We are now offering two ways for you to pick up your library holds!
First, take advantage of our OnDemand Curbside service on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 3 to 6. The process is very simple! Give us a call before you arrive, and we will have your material order ready for you to pick up. We distribute the items out of our courtyard on Rock Avenue. We are also providing an opportunity for you to come inside the library building on Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon to pick up your holds and to receive basic services at our circulation desk. We want to make it clear that we are not able to accept returns inside the library and the only area open will be our circulation desk. We are working on opening the entire library very slowly, as staff and patron safety is our number one priority.
We are making it easier for you to return your library materials as we are expanding the amount of time our book return slots are open. The slots will open at noon on Wednesday and stay open through 9 a.m. on Sunday. All items returned will be quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours. As a result, you will see a delay in having the items removed from your account. We are continuing to ask that you do not put donations into our book return slot. We love receiving donations, but this is not the right time to be giving them to us. Once we resume operations, we can start accepting donations again.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
