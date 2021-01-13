McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Do you know someone that would benefit from our home delivery service? The service offers the opportunity to any resident in the Viroqua Area School District to have library materials delivered to their home if they are unable to travel to the library themselves either permanently or on a temporary basis. The service is also available to those within assisted living and retirement homes, health care and day care facilities.
The delivery of library materials will be made as needed by volunteer drivers. Typically, deliveries will be made on Wednesday and Thursday of each week. The materials will be delivered direct to the patron’s place of residence. Volunteers will also pick up and return checked out materials when they bring a new delivery.
Patrons interested in the home delivery service will be asked to fill out an application. Applications can be found online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org under Specialty Services. Applications can also be picked up at the library. There is no charge for the service. For more information contact Program Coordinator Mary Mulvaney-Kemp at m.mulvaneykemp@wrlsweb.org or call the library at 637-7151, extension 6.
At the beginning of January, we launched a 12-month program titled “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources.” The program is a self-directed reading and activity humanities program for all ages.
Now through the end of the year we are acknowledging a “Heritage,” “History” or “Awareness” of-the-Month by hosting interactive virtual programs and providing accredited reading lists for diversity, inclusion, and direct-action resources.
During the month of January, we are celebrating East Asian Heritage Month. Programs coming up include an origami crafting class, Japanese language class, a youth haiku lesson, and an anime film club discussion. Stop by the library for more information or stay on top of all things happening at the library by liking the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.
Fikka Friday and Hygge Klub are two interactive programs we are offering this winter to celebrate Scandinavian culture. Fikka Friday is on the second and fourth Friday of each month at 1 p.m. Hygge Klub will meet on Monday evenings at 5 p.m. Both programs provide participants with the opportunity to talk about recipes, recreation, or anything Scandinavian! Details can be found on our Facebook page. Questions can also be directed to coordinator Laci Sheldon at l.sheldon@wrlsweb.org or 637-7151, extension 7.
