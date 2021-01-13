McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Do you know someone that would benefit from our home delivery service? The service offers the opportunity to any resident in the Viroqua Area School District to have library materials delivered to their home if they are unable to travel to the library themselves either permanently or on a temporary basis. The service is also available to those within assisted living and retirement homes, health care and day care facilities.

The delivery of library materials will be made as needed by volunteer drivers. Typically, deliveries will be made on Wednesday and Thursday of each week. The materials will be delivered direct to the patron’s place of residence. Volunteers will also pick up and return checked out materials when they bring a new delivery.

Patrons interested in the home delivery service will be asked to fill out an application. Applications can be found online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org under Specialty Services. Applications can also be picked up at the library. There is no charge for the service. For more information contact Program Coordinator Mary Mulvaney-Kemp at m.mulvaneykemp@wrlsweb.org or call the library at 637-7151, extension 6.