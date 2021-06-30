McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Celebrate Independence Day with resources from the McIntosh Memorial Library!

If you are hosting a BBQ or planning an outdoor picnic, we have a large variety of cookbooks available for you to choose from. Whether you are an experienced cook or just getting started our books, DVDs, and magazines will provide you with new recipes and techniques to try.

With nearly 100 magazines in our periodical section, we know several have fun decorating ideas for the holiday. Using flowers, flags, stars, or stripes you will find new ideas for outdoors and indoors by checking out a magazine. As a library we have a lot of books and other resources available about the history of the United States of America. While in our CD section we even have patriotic music! We hope you will stop by and check out an item or two from the library this week.

The library will be closed on Monday, July 5, for the Independence Day holiday. While we are closed you can still access your account and the catalog to order materials. Plus, our material return slots along Jefferson Street will be open for you to drop off your checked out items. We will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 6. Call the library with questions at 637-7151, extension 6.