McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Celebrate Independence Day with resources from the McIntosh Memorial Library!
If you are hosting a BBQ or planning an outdoor picnic, we have a large variety of cookbooks available for you to choose from. Whether you are an experienced cook or just getting started our books, DVDs, and magazines will provide you with new recipes and techniques to try.
With nearly 100 magazines in our periodical section, we know several have fun decorating ideas for the holiday. Using flowers, flags, stars, or stripes you will find new ideas for outdoors and indoors by checking out a magazine. As a library we have a lot of books and other resources available about the history of the United States of America. While in our CD section we even have patriotic music! We hope you will stop by and check out an item or two from the library this week.
The library will be closed on Monday, July 5, for the Independence Day holiday. While we are closed you can still access your account and the catalog to order materials. Plus, our material return slots along Jefferson Street will be open for you to drop off your checked out items. We will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 6. Call the library with questions at 637-7151, extension 6.
Vernon County Historical Society volunteer, Veronica Kleiber will be with us Friday, July 2, at 10:30 a.m. for our first adult Conversations program for the month of July. “The Boys of Baseball” will be the theme for Veronica’s program this week. The sport of baseball is loved by many, and Veronica will celebrate all things baseball with this fun and informative program. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 the program will be offered live through Zoom. A link to the program can be found on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.
During the month of July, we plan to have a booth at the Viroqua Farmers Market three out of the five Saturdays! Make plans to stop by our booth starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday July 17, 24, and 31. At the booth we will be offering easy craft activities for youth and families.
The “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading program is going great! The program is for youth 0-18 years old. Youth earn books for their home libraries by reading this summer. Plus, we are offering several group activities outdoors. Special events just for teens are scheduled in the library courtyard two Friday afternoons per month. Stop by the library and pick up a reading log, calendar of events, and an at home activities sheet. Contact Miss Laci with questions at 637-7151, extension 5.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.