Coming up next week is our annual book sale at the library! The event will take place Nov. 5-7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you’re a member of the Friends of the Library you can shop the sale early from 3-8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4. If you’re not a member and want to be part of the early bird sales, join the organization today! The sale will feature a wide variety of books and audiovisual materials that are priced at very reasonable prices. Proceeds from the annual event are used by the organization to fund special purchases for the library.
The Friends of the Library held their annual meeting last week. Re-elected to the Board of Directors was Luella Oliver and Mary Wagner. During the meeting information was presented to members about how the organization has supported the library over the last 12 months, a financial update on the book store, a presentation by the Library Director about new initiatives coming in 2020, and more. During the November Board meeting officer elections will take place for 2019-2020.
We appreciate everyone who supported our annual Fiber Faire fundraising auction in October. The event featured approximately 100 locally crafted fiber items that were donated to the Friends of the Library for a silent auction. So many of the bids placed were very generous which really helped make the event another success! The Friends of the Library will use that money to support the library.
Planning is underway for programs that will be held at the library in 2020. As planning gets started, we would like to know what kind of programs you would like to attend. Is there a specific language you would like to learn? Perhaps there is an art form you would like to try. Or maybe you would like to see the library offer more cooking classes. If you have an idea for a program, please let us know! We want to make sure we are providing learning opportunities that you are interested in.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
