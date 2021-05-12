McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Thank you to everyone who stopped by our booth at the Farmers Market on Saturday morning, May 8. On that date we distributed 150 tree and shrub seedlings we purchased from the Vernon County Land and Water Conservation Department. Each seedling was accompanied by directions on how to properly plant the item this spring. We are looking forward to several return visits to the Market this season. Watch our “Viroqua Library” Facebook page for information on when we will be back out at the Market.

Join Board President Tony Yang for an informative program about the Hmoob (Hmong) Cultural and Community Agency in La Crosse. The program will be held on Wednesday, May 19, at 5 p.m. via Zoom. The vision of the organization is to be a progressive and vibrant community center for many cultures and to promote diversity. Programs provided include youth dances, elder programs, and cultural and language programs to individuals or groups who wish to learn Hmong rituals and language. We are looking forward to offering this program as it supports our year long program titled, “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources.” The link to join the program can be found on our website or on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.