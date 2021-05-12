McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Thank you to everyone who stopped by our booth at the Farmers Market on Saturday morning, May 8. On that date we distributed 150 tree and shrub seedlings we purchased from the Vernon County Land and Water Conservation Department. Each seedling was accompanied by directions on how to properly plant the item this spring. We are looking forward to several return visits to the Market this season. Watch our “Viroqua Library” Facebook page for information on when we will be back out at the Market.
Join Board President Tony Yang for an informative program about the Hmoob (Hmong) Cultural and Community Agency in La Crosse. The program will be held on Wednesday, May 19, at 5 p.m. via Zoom. The vision of the organization is to be a progressive and vibrant community center for many cultures and to promote diversity. Programs provided include youth dances, elder programs, and cultural and language programs to individuals or groups who wish to learn Hmong rituals and language. We are looking forward to offering this program as it supports our year long program titled, “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources.” The link to join the program can be found on our website or on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.
Don’t forget you can come inside the library for browsing and to receive personalized service at the circulation desk! To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 our meeting rooms, bookstore, seating and play areas remain closed. We are also keeping our bathroom facilities closed on Saturday mornings, as we do not have enough staff to keep the bathrooms properly cleaned for COVID-19 precautions. However, the Chamber of Commerce is providing bathrooms directly across the street from the library at the location of the former Pool House building. The library is open Monday-Friday from 9:00-6:00 and Saturday from 9:00-12:00. Please stop by and see us! If you have questions, contact the circulation desk at 637-7151, extension 6.
In just a couple of weeks our Summer Reading program schedule of events will be announced. The summer theme is “Tales and Tails.” Registration will begin on Monday, June 7, followed by the reading and activity components of the program. We are working hard behind the scenes to create a program that is fun, engaging, and safe for all participants. Contact Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at 637-7151, extension 5 with questions.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.