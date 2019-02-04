Registration is open for a brand-new event we are bringing to the McIntosh Memorial Library next month. Our first annual Spa Night for high school women will be held Friday, March 8, from 6-9 p.m. here at the library. The event will feature inspiring speakers, makeup, hair, and nail workshops, catered appetizers, a photo booth, gift bags, and more! Anyone interested in participating should stop by the circulation desk or give us a call at 637-7151. High school students from any school district or home-school students are welcome and encouraged to register.
If you need tax forms, please know we have them. The forms are conveniently located on a table next to our main entry doors. We will not be reordering any additional forms, so the distribution is on a first come first serve basis. If we run out of forms, we can assist you with printing off forms from the IRS.gov website.
During the month of February, we have two beautiful art shows on display. The Art Wall is featuring a collection of colored pencil drawings by Viroqua Artist Daryl Skrupky. Daryl has a passion for the outdoors which is reflected in his work. Inside our art display case Viroqua Artist Nan Marshall is displaying her handmade jewelry. After taking a couple of classes on jewelry making Nan bought her own equipment and started designing her own creations. The case is filled with unique earrings and necklaces. We have two opening for our display case in 2019 if you are interested in displaying your artwork or interesting collection. The next opening for our Art Wall is February of 2020. Contact Library Director Trina Erickson for more information.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
