McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Thank you for supporting the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library by stopping by last week and shopping at the annual book sale! It felt great to have a large sale and to have so much support from the community. All funds raised will be used by the organization to support special purchases and programs offered by the library. You can support the Friends of the Library year-round by becoming a member and shopping inside their bookstore located at the entrance of the library. The Friends is a nonprofit volunteer run organization that supports the library through advocacy, volunteering, and hosting fund raising events.

It is so great to see the library “thankful tree” filling up with leaves this month. The tree is located inside the library and still needs leaves! Please stop in and write on a construction paper leaf what you are thankful for and place it on the tree. By the end of November, we hope the tree is bursting with leaves of gratitude.

The annual Twinklefest Parade in downtown Viroqua is coming up next week! Join us as we march in the parade riday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. If you are interested in marching with us, we would love to have you! Please contact Maggie at 637-7151, extension 7 to sign up.

Save the date! Santa Claus is coming to the library Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. Having Santa take time out of his schedule is special and we are looking forward to welcoming him to the library. This is a great opportunity for your little one to meet Santa and for you to capture a photo. Santa will only be at the library for about one hour so plan ahead, as Santa usually attracts a large crowd. If you have questions about this event, contact Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at 637-7151, extension 5.

McIntosh Memorial Library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 so all staff and volunteers can spend time with friends and family for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will reopen at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26. We will also be open Saturday, Nov. 27. Contact the circulation desk with questions at 637-7151, extension 6.

To stay up to date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

