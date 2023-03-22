Thank you to Bjorn Bergman and all participants in our spring seed swap last Saturday. Everyone was so supportive and enthusiastic about swapping seeds and the upcoming spring season! The library is full of great materials to help you get started on planning for your spring planting, remodeling, or gardening project. Stop by and let us help you find what you’re looking for.

Staff and volunteers active in the McIntosh Memorial Library garden are making plans for spring planting. The library garden is located across the street from the library behind the bathhouse. 2023 marks the third year of us managing a garden. The garden is a grant funded project. Part of the grant requirements is the produce grown needs to be used for educational purposes or donated. The majority of the produce grown in the library garden is donated to the residents of Parkview Manor in Viroqua. For more information about the garden, contact Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at 608-637-7151, extension 5.

The Ridges & Rivers Book Festival is only five weeks away. Have you signed up to attend? Registration is free and can be done on the event website at www.ridgesandriversbookfestival.org The festival will definitely have activities for all ages. On the website we encourage you to take a look at the Not Just For Kids section! This section will give you the rundown of all activities planned for youth and families on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. Most of the youth and family activities will happen inside the library. Although a few events will be held at the nearby Temple Theatre and across the street at the Viroqua Eagles Club. Please spread the word about this incredible book festival coming to Viroqua.

Fridays in March we’re hosting a Dance Party for Toddlers in our program room. Bring your toddlers to the library from 10 to 11 a.m. for a party fit for a toddler! We’ll provide the tunes and items for your toddlers to dance with. Nineteen toddlers joined us for our first party of the month. We hope you can join us for the next two!

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.