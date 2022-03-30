McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Library Director Trina Erickson and Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon had the opportunity to attend the Public Library Association Conference in Portland, Oregon, last week. During the week-long conference, Erickson and Sheldon attended numerous seminars on library management, programming opportunities, marketing, writing grants, and other relevant topics. Speakers traveled from all over the United States to lead the event attendees through the various educational offerings. The Public Library Association Conference is offered every two years.

The Public Library Association (PLA) is the largest association dedicated to supporting the unique and evolving needs of public library professionals. Founded in 1944, PLA serves nearly 10,000 members in public libraries large and small in communities across the United States and Canada, with a growing presence around the world. Funding for the trip was made possible by the Winding Rivers Library System and the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library.

We will be celebrating National Library Week at the McIntosh Memorial Library in April. Join us the week of April 3-9 as we offer daily giveaways inside the library! On Wednesday, April 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. join the Friends of the Library for cake and lemonade in the library lobby. National Library Week is a special time for all libraries to pause and recognize the outstanding service libraries provide to their communities. The McIntosh Memorial Library has served the City of Viroqua since 1904. The library operated out of a Carnegie Library on Jefferson Street until February of 2016. Six years ago, the new library building opened on Rock Avenue. The new building doubled the amount of space available for the library. The new facility offers community meeting rooms, a fireplace gathering area, art display areas, a Friends Bookstore, and a designated area for library staff to work. The library is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the month of April, McIntosh Memorial Library will be closed on Friday, April 15. While on Thursday, April 21, the library will open at 12 p.m. due to a staff training on Thursday morning. The library material return slots will be open for you to return your materials and you can always access your library account by logging in through the library website.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0