Our next series of Norwegian language learning classes begin on Monday, July 29. During the upcoming course we will be learning Norwegian words and phrases associated with “activities.” The classes will be meeting on Monday and Thursday mornings from 9:30-11:30 through Aug. 29. Library staff facilitate the class using materials from an online database titled “Mango Languages.” Registration is required, as the class size is limited. Stop by or give us a call to sign up at 637-7151.
At our next “Conversations” program we will be talking about classic television shows. The program will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, at 10:30 a.m. in our program room. WVRQ radio announcer Ernie Betts will be our guest and will talk with us about some of his favorite television shows such as “The Andy Griffith Show,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and others. We will watch clips from episodes and learn about the actors and plots that made the shows famous. “Conversations” is an adult program that is offered on the first and third Friday of each month at the library. Coffee is always provided. If you would like a copy of our program schedule stop by the library and we can provide you with one.
With the end of our children’s summer reading program just a few weeks away we want to remind you about our annual carnival. With appreciation to Nelson Agri-Center and Citizens First Bank we will be hosting a carnival in Eckhart Park on Thursday, Aug. 8, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Activities for children up to age 6 will be held from 12:30-2. From 2:30-4:30 activities will be geared for children 7-14. The carnival will feature a bouncy castle, sno-cones, carnival games, face painting, a photo booth, and more! This has become a big event for the library, and we are hoping you will be able to join us this year.
If you need a library card, stop by the McIntosh Memorial Library and let us help you! Getting a library card whether a new one or a replacement one is free and takes about 5 minutes. As an adult you will need to provide proper identification as part of the registration process. If a child would like to sign up for their first library card, they do need to be able to sign their first and last name. Once you have a library card you can take full advantage of all the resources available to you through your local public library.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
