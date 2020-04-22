McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

During the week of April 19, we are proud to join libraries of all types in celebrating the many ways libraries build strong communities by providing critical resources, programs and expertise.
April 19-25 is National Library Week, an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and communities. Libraries are at the heart of their cities, towns, schools and campuses. They have public spaces where people of all backgrounds can come together and connect.
Library programs encourage community members to meet to discuss civic issues, work together using new technologies or to learn along-side one another in language learning classes. Library staff also partner with other civic and service organizations to actively engage with the people they serve, always striving to make sure their community’s core needs are being met.
McIntosh Memorial Library helps lead the community by providing an after-school program, classes for adults, outreach efforts, a collection of 40,000 items available for checkout, and community meeting rooms.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April.
This week is also National Volunteer Recognition Week. We want to personally thank over 40 people who give so graciously of their time to the library every year. From board members to bookstore workers, we thank you for your contributions. We look forward to seeing all of you back in the library soon.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the "Viroqua Library" page on Facebook, or visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
