McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Registration is officially underway for our second annual pet parade! Stop by the library and get your favorite pet signed up to participate in the parade.

The parade will take place on Tuesday, June 7, at 1 p.m. Participants will line up at the library and walk over to the Courthouse lawn where a panel of three judges will be waiting. The judges will be tasked with determining which entry takes home medals. Some of the categories the animals will be judged in are best costume, owner/pet lookalike, largest animal, smallest animal, etc. The judges will announce their decisions and award medals inside the large shelter at Eckhart Park. Following the awards ceremony there will be two dog demonstrations to enjoy. If you have specific questions about the pet prade, call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

Ticket sales are strong for our bus trip to Austin, Minnesota, next month! Join us on Thursday, June 16 as we take a chartered bus to the Hormel Families Historic Home and SPAM Museum. We will tour the historic mansion after eating a catered lunch inside the home. In the afternoon we will enjoy a tour of the SPAM Museum. At the museum you will have the opportunity to learn the history of SPAM and enjoy samples. The cost of the trip is $30 per person which includes round trip transportation, two guided tours, and a catered lunch. Stop by the circulation desk to register. The trip is sponsored by the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library.

Next week we will welcome Naohoua (Tony) Yang from the Hmong Cultural and Community Agency in La Crosse to Viroqua. Tony’s program titled, “Introduction to Hmong Culture and History” will be held on Tuesday, May, 24 at 6 p.m. in the library lobby. During the program Tony will share information about his culture and the agency he has worked at and been part of. This program is one of many scheduled through September about Hmong culture and history. These programs are made possible thanks to a partnership with the Hmong Cultural and Community Agency and the La Crosse Public Library.

We’re continuing to work with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to serve as a host site for weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Viroqua. Clinics are held in the library lobby on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Specific questions about vaccines should be directed to the Vernon County Health Department.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0