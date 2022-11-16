McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Thank you to everyone who stopped by the library last week to support the Friends of the Library book sale.

The Friends Board members spend months planning for the sale to ensure the highest quality items are represented at very affordable prices. The sale is an annual fundraiser for the organization. The Friends of the Library used funds raised to support the work of the McIntosh Memorial Library. Examples of how the Friends use money include sponsoring the Youth Summer Reading program, supporting continuing education opportunities for staff, and providing funding so unique items can be purchased for the library collection. You can support the organization year round by becoming a member of the Friends of the Library. Stop by their Bookstore for a membership form or call 608-637-7151, extension 2.

Make plans to join McIntosh Memorial Library at the annual Twinklefest Parade in downtown Viroqua on Friday, Nov. 25. The parade will step off at 6 p.m. this year. We’re looking forward to showcasing the library with a large group of people marching the route and handing out bookmarks and candy. Before and during the parade you can support the work of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street by participating in a new event called Christmas on Court Street! You’ll get to enjoy hot cocoa and browse for gifts, get photos with Santa and donate to a variety of charitable drives, with activities for kids and families. Christmas on Court Street is from 2 to 8 p.m.

With the holidays quickly approaching, we want to make sure you know Santa will take time out of his busy schedule to stop by the library. Santa will be at McIntosh Memorial Library on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for youth to have a visit with Santa and for pictures to be taken! All children visiting with Santa will receive a book for their home libraries. Call Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon for details at 608-637-7151, extension 5.

Have you stopped by the library to view our bird aviary yet? Our new aviary area opened last month thanks to a national grant received from AARP. The aviary is located in our multi-generational seating area which provides the perfect spot for you to sit and enjoy the activity of the seven birds contained inside the aviary. In the new year we plan to offer new bird programs to support the many people in our community who are active bird enthusiasts.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.