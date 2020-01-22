McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

Last week we received our annual order of federal tax forms. The federal forms, along with the Wisconsin forms, are located near the entrance to the library on a table. The forms are available on a first-come first-serve basis and we will not be able to order any additional copies. Forms are available to print out through the IRS website at www.irs.gov. If you have any questions about what forms we have available for you at the library, please give us a call at 637-7151.
Have you signed up to be part of our adult winter reading program yet? To get involved, stop by the circulation desk and pick up the official bookmark. Between now and Feb. 29 read or listen to three books and record those titles on the bookmark. Return the bookmark to the library and receive a fun winter-themed prize! Everyone who participates will be eligible to win a new Amazon Fire tablet. Our second annual adult winter reading program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
If you know a person between 8-18 years old who would be interested in computer coding encourage them to join us for Code Club! Code Club is held every Monday afternoon at 3:30 in the library conference room. This one-hour program enables youth to write computer code so they can create games, apps and websites. Coming up in February we will be hosting an eight-week advanced computer coding class. The class will begin on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m. Classes will be offered weekly through Thursday, March 26. Instructor Ryan Hunt will teach participants how to use Javascript, one of the most widely used programming languages available. During the course, Javascript will be used to create generative art. By using variables, functions and logic, Hunt will teach the participants how to build art, games or apps. Registration is required, as space is limited. To register, stop by or call the library at 637-7151. Participants are encouraged to bring their own laptop computer to class if possible. Otherwise computers will be provided by the library.
We appreciate everyone who joined us last week for our bi-monthly Conversations program featuring Tomah author Larry Scheckel. Conversations is held on the first and third Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. The program provides an opportunity for adults to learn, discover, reminisce and meet people. Our next Conversations program will take place on Friday, Feb. 7. La Farge area resident Brad Steinmetz will be our featured speaker. The title of the program is “Floods, Dams, and the Future.” Please make plans to join us! Coffee is provided.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 South Rock Avenue in Viroqua.