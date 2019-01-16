During the month of January our Viroqua Area Foundation Art Wall is featuring a collection of photographs from local artist Jillian Davis. The pictures on the wall display images in color, while others are in black and white. This is a very interesting show and we are pleased to be able to feature the work of a photographer. Next to the wall in our art display case we are pleased to feature a wide variety of locally produced wood carvings. Most of the carvings were created by the individuals that have been teaching our monthly wood carving classes. We still have a handful of openings for anyone who is interested in reserving our display case this year to display art or a unique collection. The art wall is booked for the entire year and we are now taking reservations for 2020.
Registration is underway for a brand-new event coming to the library in March. The Friends of the Library are pleased to present an antique appraisal event with antique expert Mark Moran. Join us Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this unique and educational event. Mark is a former appraiser on the PBS show “Antiques Roadshow” and has authored or co-authored numerous books on antiques. During the three-hour event Mark will be able to appraise 40 antique items. If you are interested in having one of your favorite treasures appraised, please stop by the library circulation desk for complete details. The appraisal fee is $15 per item with a limit of one item per person. This event is open to the public, so spectators are encouraged to attend. The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Library.
Earlier this week we launched a brand-new online resource called, “Mango Languages.” This resource is a tool for anyone interested in learning a new language. Mango prepares learners for realistic conversations and strengthens everyday communication skills in more then 70 world languages, including English. All you need to start exploring the database is a library card. If you don’t have a card stop by and see us. Getting a library card is free and takes about 5 minutes. We hope you enjoy this great resource courtesy of your local public library.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
