McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Happy holidays from the staff and volunteers of McIntosh Memorial Library. We know 2020 has been a very difficult year for everyone. Your support this year has helped us find the strength and courage to make operational adjustments so we can continue to serve you to the best of our abilities. Remember the library is closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1, 2021. Even when we are closed our book return slots will be open for you to return materials. You can also order materials so they are ready to pick up. Get started by logging onto our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

Make plans to tune into a special program of music provided by Dean Saner of Viroqua on Friday, Jan. 1 at 10:30 a.m. The program will be available to view on the library YouTube channel which is McIntosh Memorial Library Viroqua. You can also catch the program on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page. Dean says the program will be filled with holiday songs, plus classics from Frank Sinatra and Elvis. Dean’s program is being offered as part of our bi-monthly Conversations program. Conversations is offered on the first and third Friday of every month at 10:30 a.m. It serves as an opportunity for adults to learn, discover, reminisce, and meet people. Funding is provided by Bader Philanthropies.