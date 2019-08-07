We are looking forward to partnering with the Temple Theatre for a free community screening of the newly released film, "Apollo 11." The event will be held at the Temple Theatre in downtown Viroqua on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., followed by the showing of the film at 6:30 p.m. The library will have a rocket ship photo booth set up inside the theater.
"Apollo 11" is a historic documentary about the Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon led by commander Neil Armstrong and pilots Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins. The film consists solely of archival footage, including film previously unreleased to the public and does not feature narrations, interviews, or modern recreations. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019.
This free community screening is being made possible by the Friends of the Library and the Temple Theatre. We hope you can join us!
Our annual Vernon County Fair Read to Win program will begin later this month. Starting on Monday, Aug. 19, local youth can stop by any participating library in Vernon County to pick up a reading log. Once complete you can turn the log in to redeem a ride ticket or a gate pass to the Vernon County Fair in September. We appreciate this program so much as it helps keep kids reading this summer. The Vernon County Fair is Sept. 11-15.
We still have spaces open for our August adult cooking program titled, “Basil Basics.” The class will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 1-3 p.m. in the library program room. Everyone in the class will harvest fresh basil from the library garden before using it in two recipes. The first recipe will be pesto. Pesto is a wonderful addition to pasta, or you can use it as a dip or spread. We will also be using basil in a pasta salad. To sign up for the class stop by the circulation desk or give us a call at 637-7151.
We will be back out at the Night Market next week with a lot of fun activities for youth and families! Join us at Eckhart Park on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6-9 p.m. The theme of our booth this summer has been “Family Carnival.” Coming up next week we will have a lollipop tree and a milk bottle toss game. These games are fun for anyone of any age!
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
