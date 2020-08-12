McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

Earlier this week we wrapped up our 2020 “Imagine Your Story” summer reading program for children. We were very pleased with the response we had considering we had to offer the program in a digital format due to COVID-19. Once again, we found the participants were excellent readers, as we issued numerous prize books for reading accomplishments this summer. Our adult summer reading program continues through Aug. 31. This summer we are featuring an anthology titled “Contours” from the Driftless Writing Center. To sign up for the program, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
We know we have had made a lot of changes to our book return schedule. Unfortunately, those changes were made due to updated quarantine guidelines we need to follow to keep everyone safe. As of now you can return your library items weekly from noon on Wednesday through 9 a.m. on Saturday. The material return slots are built into the library and are located on the north side or Jefferson Street side of the library building. All items returned are quarantined for a minimum of four days before staff process the items. As a result, you will see a delay in checked out materials being removed from your account.
The statewide library catalog called WISCAT is back up and running again. Using WISCAT enables you to order library materials from locations outside of the Winding Rivers Library System. A link to the WISCAT catalog can be found on our website. While you are free to order materials from any library in Winding Rivers, ordering materials from the McIntosh Memorial collection continues to be your quickest option as delivery time is not involved. If you would like to know more about how to limit your search to just the McIntosh collection, give us a call at 637-7151, ext. 6 and we can help you through the process.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
