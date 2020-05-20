McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Planning is well underway for our 2020 summer reading program. “Imagine Your Story” will be the summer theme for youth birth to 18. Registration will begin on Monday, June 8 with activities to follow on Monday, June 15. Due to COVID-19, our program will be different this year, but we know it is going to be so much fun! Specific details will be released soon through our website and Facebook.
Have you tried out our new “Book Bundles” resource yet? This is a great tool for you to communicate directly with library staff about what kind of materials you would like. A link to the resource is available on our website under the digital resources tab. “Book Bundles” is a short form you can fill out letting us know what items you’re interested in. Once you submit the document library staff will put together a customized book bundle for you. We will also call you to schedule a time for pickup. We have received a very positive response to this new resource. Please give it a try and let us know what you think!
The library building may be closed but that doesn’t mean we aren’t adding new items to the library collection. Behind the scenes we are purchasing new items and adding them to our collection for you to checkout and enjoy. We have staff at the library Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to assist you with ordering materials. We encourage you to use our online catalog. However, we are happy to assist you over the phone as well. Give us a call at 637-7151.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!