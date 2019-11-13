What are you thankful for? We’ve been asking patrons that important question as we have a “Thankful Tree” on display inside the library.
We would like to encourage you to consider taking a blank leaf and writing a name, word, phrase, or story about what you are thankful for. You can even draw a picture! Once you have put something on the leaf please hang it on our tree for others to see. There is so much to be thankful for and we hope our little tree provides you with an opportunity to express what you are the most thankful for.
During the month of November our art wall and art case are filled with beautiful creations from various artists from the VIVA Art Gallery in downtown Viroqua. Stop by and enjoy the handmade jewelry, paintings, pottery, and more.
All pieces on display are available for purchase.
We still have a few openings for an adult sewing class coming up next week. Join us on Wednesday, Nov. 20, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in our program room for a class on how to create three cloth bags with instructor Julie Tomaro. The largest bags are for produce and the smallest bag is for silverware on the go. Participants are welcome to bring their own fabric and sewing machine. Otherwise all materials will be provided. Registration is required, as the class size is limited. Stop by or call us to sign up at 637-7151.
Our annual mini Thanksgiving feast for our youngest patrons will be held next week. Join us on Wednesday, Nov. 20, as we gather in the program room for a special Thanksgiving celebration starting at 11 a.m. We will read a story and do a craft project before sitting down together for a mini feast complete with turkey and mashed potatoes. This event is designed for children between 1-6 years of age.
Please note the library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28. We will be open regular hours on Friday, Nov. 29. While we are closed please feel free to return your library materials in our book drop along Jefferson Street. The book drop is open 24/7.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 South Rock Avenue in Viroqua.
