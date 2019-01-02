As we begin a new year we would like to encourage you to discover the benefits of your local public library. If you have never had a library card before, please stop by and get one. Getting a library card is free and takes about 5 minutes. If you lost your card and need a replacement one, please know that card is also free. Once you have a library card you can begin checking out books, eBooks, DVDs, audio books, video games, magazines and more. You can also use our public internet computers or check out a Nook (electronic reader) to take home. The services provided by your local public library are extraordinary and always changing. We look forward to serving you in the new year.
Winter is such a great time to curl up with a book or watch a new DVD. Our library has added so many new titles to the collection in the last month. If you haven’t been by in a few weeks stop in and check out the new arrivals area. This popular section of the library is located just past our circulation desk. In our new arrivals section we feature our new books, DVDs, audiobooks, music CDs and video games. You can also explore our collection on our online catalog and place an order for an item, so it is ready for you to pick up when you stop by the library. Access to our catalog can be found at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
Brand new magazines we are subscribing to this year will start arriving soon. Last fall we reviewed the magazine circulation numbers, and the comments we have received from patrons regarding magazines you would like to see in the library. We have sent our order in and hope to see new magazines starting to arrive soon. We are proud to offer a wide variety of titles available for all interest levels. Magazines are located in our children and teen departments and on the large periodical wall next to the fireplace. We know you will find a magazine to enjoy either at the library or to check out and take home.
We are looking forward to hosting an adult winter reading program in 2019. Adults are encouraged to stop by the library circulation desk beginning Monday, Jan. 7, to register. Through the end of February participants are asked to read or listen to three books and to record that information onto a bookmark provided by the library. The completed bookmark should be returned to the library in exchange for a winter related prize. Everyone returning a completed bookmark will be eligible to win the grand prize of a $50 gift certificate to a local grocery store and a slow cooker. The grand prize drawing will be held on the final day of the program, Feb. 28. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
