McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We’re looking forward to offering three adult art classes during the month of March! Coming up next week librarian Maggie has a program planned titled, “How to Draw and Paint Flowers.” The class is scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, at 6 p.m. inside our program room. Using the guided steps of artist Kate Kyehyun Park, Maggie will assist participants through a step-by-step approach to learn how to draw several flowers and to create color using watercolor paint. This will be a great class to get everyone in the mood for spring flowers! Registration is required as materials and space are limited. Stop by or call the library circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6 to register.

In April we will be offering a two-part virtual program titled “This is Maiz: A Conversation About Corn.” The program will be held virtually on Saturday, April 2, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The program links can be found on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page or the library website. The first half of the program will feature staff from the Tortilla Foundation (Fundacion Tortilla). This non-profit organization began in 2015, with operations in Mexico City. The main topic for the program will be the importance of caring for native corn seed focusing on the role of consumers and producers with that commitment.

The second part of the program will feature a conversation titled, “Art with Corn.” The program will begin at 11 a.m. and feature three distinguished members of the Mexican Folk Art Collective. All three artists are known for their work with corn. Yesica Coria creates figures with corn husks, Julieta Zavala is a fashion designer in Philadelphia, while Alejandro Lira is the creator of monumental community carpets in Mexico. The focus of the second conversation is how all three individuals are interested in using corn in their art, and why it is important for them as Mexican artists to do so.

Thanks to grant funding, our library musical band “Calvin and Friends” is back out on the road performing shows at various locations in the greater Viroqua area. In February we traveled to Norseland Nursing Home for a program. Earlier this month we did a show at VARC. The one-hour program consists of live music, literature, and a craft project. If you’re interested in booking a show with “Calvin and Friends,” contact library director Trina Erickson at t.erickson@wrlsweb.org

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0