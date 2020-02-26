McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

This weekend will mark the start of our two-part “Beginning Beekeeping” classes at the library. The classes will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 and Saturday, March 7 from 9:15 a.m. to noon inside the library program room. Instructor Jim Krause will be teaching the classes using materials from the University of Minnesota short course titled, “Raising Bees in Northern Climates.” Some of the topics to be covered include equipment needs, obtaining bees and maintaining the hive, among others. Krause will teach new information at each class. The information presented will be geared for those new to beekeeping and especially people that are interested in becoming beekeepers. Krause of Viroqua has been a beekeeper for nearly 20 years. Jim sells his products under the name Krause Lil’ Honey Makers. This will be the fifth year of Jim teaching classes at the library.
During the months of March and April, stop by the library and convert your memories captured on outdated media into contemporary formats. We will have a machine to convert your VHS tapes to DVD and a machine to convert your slides or 35mm film to digital. You do need to sign up for a time slot by going to our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org
Homesteading in Alaska is the topic of a program we have coming up next week. Matt and Julie Emslie of Viroqua will share their experience of living remotely in the Alaskan bush on Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m. in the program room. The Emslie homestead is located on a private allotment in the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve, roughly 33 river miles from the tiny bush community of Eagle, Alaska. During the presentation you will hear about how the Emslie family lives off the land, travels by dog team, survives in an unforgiving climate, and other aspects of their unique lifestyle.
Do you love Legos? Or have a fond memory of a great Lego build? We are looking forward to a program by Ginger Sparks of Viroqua on Wednesday, March 18 at 6 p.m. all about Legos! Whether you’re young or young at heart this program is for anyone that has ever enjoyed building with Legos. Ginger Sparks enjoys creating new designs out of the thousands of Lego pieces she owns. During this program, hear how this Viroqua area woman describes Legos as an opportunity for people to reconnect with hands-on activities, whether as individuals or as families. Come prepared to be awed by her creations as she will be sharing numerous pictures of her builds.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.