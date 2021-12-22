McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Happy Holidays from the staff and volunteers of McIntosh Memorial Library!

We want to take this time to thank you for your trust and patience with us during 2021. We recognize this year has been very challenging as we continue to live in stressful times with the ongoing pandemic. As library staff we have worked tirelessly to provide a safe, clean and welcoming library for you to use. Those same precautions will carry us forward into 2022 as we strive to keep the library functioning at a high level even during these unprecedented times. If you haven’t returned to the library since the start of the pandemic we understand. Please know we continue to offer contactless pickup for all library items so you don’t even have to enter the library building to obtain the materials you need. We also offer home delivery service every week to all residents living in the Viroqua Area School District. Contact our circulation desk at 637-7151, extension 6 for questions about the services we provide. Enjoy this holiday season and best wishes to you in 2022!

Myron Daubert from the Department of Workforce Development will be returning to the library in January with monthly visits. Myron specializes in assisting individuals looking for employment by writing resumes, providing interview tips, and registering people to search the Wisconsin Job Center website. Myron plans to be at McIntosh Memorial Library on the first Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first visit in 2022 is scheduled for Jan. 4. Appointments to meet with Myron can be made, otherwise most of the meetings are drop-in at the library inside the conference room.

We look forward to welcoming Veronica Kleiber back to the library with a new program in January! Veronica will be presenting a fascinating program about folk medicine and early pioneers. The program is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14 at 10:30 a.m. The program will be held in person inside our lobby space. Veronica is a volunteer with the Vernon County Historical Society and is a regular guest presenter for us.

The library will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1, 2022. We will close at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The library return slots along Jefferson Street are always open for you to return your library materials.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

