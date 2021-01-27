McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Get crafty with Creativebug! Creativebug is a new digital resource being provided to you by your local public library. By logging into Creativebug with your library card you will be able to enjoy unlimited access to thousands of online art and craft classes for free. Since the classes never expire, you can start and stop projects at your own pace. Learn how to sew, knit, crochet, quilt, embroider, and more! There is no pressure, just possibilities! A link to Creativebug is available under the Digital Resources section of our website.
Copies of the Wisconsin state tax forms have arrived. Stop by the library to pick up a form during our open hours inside the lobby space. If we don’t have a form on hand, we can assist you with locating a form on the IRS.gov website to print. Federal forms have been ordered but they haven’t arrived yet. Feel free to call our Adult Services Director Lisa if you have specific questions about tax forms. Lisa can be reached at 637-7151, extension 4.
We would like to thank everybody who has participated in activities and programs as part of our 2021 Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources program. Each month we acknowledge a heritage, culture, or awareness by providing you with accredited reading lists and supporting programs. We have used the month of January to celebrate East Asian American Heritage month. Coming up in February our programs and activities will be celebrating Black History Month. If you weren’t able to participate in one of our live programs most of them are available for viewing on our McIntosh Memorial Library Viroqua YouTube channel. Details about our yearlong program are available on our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
Need to use a computer? No problem! We are continuing to offer you access to our public computers, printing service, and wireless internet service in our large lobby space. If you already have a computer, feel free to bring it with you to use. We have designated tables and chairs appropriately distanced in our lobby area for seating. Recently, our bandwidth was doubled so the internet speed is much faster. Plus, we have added new access points to boost the Wi-Fi signal out to our courtyard, surrounding streets, and parking lot.
