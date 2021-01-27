McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Get crafty with Creativebug! Creativebug is a new digital resource being provided to you by your local public library. By logging into Creativebug with your library card you will be able to enjoy unlimited access to thousands of online art and craft classes for free. Since the classes never expire, you can start and stop projects at your own pace. Learn how to sew, knit, crochet, quilt, embroider, and more! There is no pressure, just possibilities! A link to Creativebug is available under the Digital Resources section of our website.

Copies of the Wisconsin state tax forms have arrived. Stop by the library to pick up a form during our open hours inside the lobby space. If we don’t have a form on hand, we can assist you with locating a form on the IRS.gov website to print. Federal forms have been ordered but they haven’t arrived yet. Feel free to call our Adult Services Director Lisa if you have specific questions about tax forms. Lisa can be reached at 637-7151, extension 4.