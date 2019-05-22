As we prepare to wrap up our after-school program next week, we’ve already been receiving a lot of questions about the 2019-20 after-school program. Registration for next year’s program at the McIntosh Memorial Library will be held on Monday, June 3 at 9 a.m. at the library. The required registration materials are posted on the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. Hard copies of each required form will be the only method of registration. Electronic forms or ones turned in prior to June 3 will not be accepted. Families only need to submit one registration form. However, it is necessary to complete a health form for each participating child. The program will be offered five days per week from 3-5 p.m. and will begin Tuesday, Sept. 3. Enrollment is limited.
Earlier this month youth in our after-school program and youth from the La Farge after-school program met together for a spring picnic at Eckhart Park. The two groups ate a meal together, played, and enjoyed ice cream floats. The two programs have done several activities together this school year, including an after-school Journal Buddy program.
We hope you’ve been out with your camera in preparation for our first annual “Through the Lens” photography contest. Submissions for the contest will be accepted from Saturday, June 1, through Saturday, June 29. The contest is open to amateur photographers of any age. All photos must have been taken in Vernon County within the last 12 months. All eligible submissions will be on display inside the library from July 1-31. Prizes will be awarded for Best in Show, along with first, second and third place. For the complete contest rules and an entry form visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. The contest is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
We still have openings for two adult classes coming up in June. Our Norwegian language learning classes will begin Monday, June 3, at 9:30 a.m. Participants in the class will meet on Monday and Thursday mornings during the month of June to study words and phrases associated with the theme, travel. Library staff will facilitate the class using resources from an online database called Mango Languages. We also have openings in our Beginning Quilting classes with Carolyn Solverson. The three-part class will be held at 1 p.m. on June 11, 18 and 25. Both classes are free of charge and all materials will be provided. To register stop by the library or call 637-7151.
The library will be closed May 25-27 for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. While we are closed please return your items in our 24-hour return slot along Jefferson Street. You can always access your library account through our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
