McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

An opera in Viroqua? Yes! We’re teaming up with the folks from The Commons to bring The Magic Flute a Pickup Truck Operato town. Make plans to join us Sunday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. on Rock Avenue in front of the library for this unique performance. This is a family-friendly and youth-orientated program!

Mozart’s Opera, “The Magic Flute,” is thrust into a not-so-distant future. Featuring fiery arias and epic choruses paired with groovy beats from the ‘90s discotheque! Three 20-minute vignettes translate this opera in a youth-friendly way. Expect amazing music, funny characters, color, and fun! Bring your own seating and wear a hat! Snacks provided. No cost and no registration. The opera will be performed by Mixed Precipitation of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Please call us with questions at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

In the library lobby we’re continuing to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics in partnership with AMI. Clinics are held weekly on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no cost and preregistration isn’t required to participate. Walk-ins are welcome and encouraged. Vaccinations available include Pfizer a three-dose series for youth 6 months-4 years, Moderna a two-dose series for youth 6 months-5 years, Pfizer a two-dose series and boosters for those 5 years and up, Moderna a two-dose series for youth 6-17, Moderna a two-dose series and boosters for adults 18 and up, and Johnson and Johnson a single dose and booster for adults 18 and up. Specific questions about vaccinations should be referred to your healthcare provider or the Vernon County Health Department.

Vernon County Read to Win returns to libraries throughout Vernon County. Read to Win is an opportunity for youth 0-17 to earn a gate pass or a ride ticket to use at the upcoming Vernon County Fair! Stop by McIntosh Memorial Library beginning Monday, Aug. 15, and pick up a reading log. After completing three hours of reading stop back and turn in your reading log at the circulation desk for either a free entry pass into the fairgrounds or a ticket good for one ride during the fair. The Read to Win program will conclude Saturday, Sept. 10. The Vernon County Fair will be held Sept. 14-18 in Viroqua.

Thank you to Viroqua artist Pita Daniels for being our guest artist of the month on the Viroqua Area Foundation art wall inside the library. Stop by and enjoy Pita’s eight pieces of original paintings on display through the end of August. Several pieces are available for purchase.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.