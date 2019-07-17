We hope you will be able to join us this weekend to welcome Astronaut Mark Lee back to Viroqua! Mark will be speaking about his four trips to space on Saturday, July 20, at 2 p.m. at the Viroqua Elementary School cafetorium. We hope you will come early and take pictures inside our rocket photo booth and look over the exhibit area provided by the Vernon County Historical Society. The exhibit area will feature a collection of items from the Mark Lee room inside the museum. We invited Lee to speak in Viroqua as part of our space-themed summer reading program. The theme is “A Universe of Stories.” This program is being offered thanks to our partners the Vernon County Historical Society and Viroqua Area Schools.
There are still a few weeks left in our summer reading program for children. Our “Universe of Stories” program offers an opportunity for youth to participate in activities five days per week at the library beginning at 3:30 p.m. Plus, the more books youth read this summer the more books they can earn for their home libraries. To get started stop by our circulation desk and get registered! The program will conclude on Friday, Aug. 9.
Coming up in August we are looking forward to our next adult art program. On Saturday, Aug. 17, we will be offering a “Beginning Embroidery” class from 9 a.m. to noon. During the class you will learn about different types of embroidery and the materials used for each. You will also learn some basic stitches which will help get you started on creating an embroidered bookmark. The class will be taught by Cathy Lund. All materials will be provided. However, if you have a favorite embroidery hoop, please bring it with you! Registration is required as the class size is limited. Sign up by stopping by or calling the library at 637-7151.
Need a computer to use? No problem! The library has multiple computers available to use at no charge. We have stationary computers or mobile devices which enable you to sit anywhere inside our building. If you need some basic help on getting started with a computer just ask as we can help you with that too. We also offer printing, copying, and scanning services if you need a copy of a document. Printing rates do apply.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
