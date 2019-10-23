If you haven’t joined us yet for our bi-monthly Conversations program, we would like to encourage you to do so. Conversations is held on the first and third Friday of each month from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The program provides an opportunity for adults to gather, learn, discover, and reminisce. During our next program on Nov. 1, we will be creating a “Thankful Tree.” Participants will have the opportunity to write or draw on leaves about things they are thankful for. We will hang the leaves on the tree which will be displayed near the entrance of the library during the entire month of November. Our second program of the month will occur on Nov. 15 and will feature Viroqua City Administrator Nate Torres. During the one-hour program Nate will talk about what is happening in the city and field questions from the participants. We hope you will find time in your schedule to start joining us twice a month for this adult program.
You still have a few days left to stop by the library and place your bid on our Fiber Faire Silent Auction items. This annual event by the Friends of the Library features about 100 locally crafted and donated items that are on display throughout the library. Bids are being accepted until 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28. Individuals receiving the top bids on items will be contacted by phone. All funds raised will be used by the organization to support programs and services offered by the library.
Beginning on Thursday, Nov. 7, we will be hosting a weekly evening story time program at 6 p.m. This weekly story time will replace the one we have been holding for the past several years on Tuesday nights. Being that we are moving story time to a different day of the week we decided to also start the program 30 minutes earlier. We will still have great books, songs, and activities. However, just remember story time will be held on a new day of the week and a new time as well starting on Nov. 7. Bring your little ones and join us if you are able!
Looking for a place to hold your next meeting? Remember McIntosh Memorial Library has two public meeting spaces that are available for groups to use at no charge. Our conference room holds 16 people while our program room holds 34. To reserve a space, visit the library website.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
