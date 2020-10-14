McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

We want to remind you the library is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for in-person library service. Stop by to sign up for a new library card, browse the collection, or use one of our public internet computers. An appointment to visit the library is not necessary. Through the end of the month our curbside pickup option will be available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons from 3 to 6. Just give us a call when you arrive, and we will deliver the library items you ordered out to your car. Starting in November we are planning to introduce some evening hours for in-person service and will likely make some changes to our curbside pickup options. Details on the final plans are still being worked out. As we make changes the safety of our staff and patrons remains our number one priority.
Why subscribe to a magazine when you can check one out for free through your local public library? McIntosh Memorial Library subscribes to nearly 90 magazines for patrons of all ages. We have them appropriately placed in the youth, teen, and adult departments for easy access. All magazines check out for one week and can be renewed if necessary. Stop by and see what we have to offer.
Coming up in November our new Youth Services Director Marissa Bazan is planning on offering story time again! Due to COVID-19 story time will be offered through the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.
Make sure to like our page so you know when story time is happening. During the month of October, we have a Six Spooky Words Story Contest underway. Area kids age 8 and up are being asked to write a spooky story with just six words! Starting Oct. 19, we will be collecting entries for our contest that runs through Oct. 30. Please include your name, age, and contact info (phone number or email) on your submission. You may submit one original story written just by you! Email your submission to m.bazan@wrlsweb.org, or drop it off in the library book drop on Jefferson Street. Two lucky winners will receive a prize. One winner in each age group, pre-teen (8-12) and teen (13 and up). Please know your submission will not be returned.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!