McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

What a crowd we had at the library last week to welcome Santa to Viroqua! Santa stopped by the library on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to visit with local children and families. Everyone who visited with Santa was given a book to keep for their home libraries. We can’t say thank you enough to Santa for taking time out of his busy schedule to visit with local families. We always look forward to talking with Santa inside the library.

Please stop by and enjoy the library as it is filled with holiday cheer! Get out of the cold and sit next to our tree, read a seasonal book in our aviary area, or check out materials to enjoy in your home. We have resources to help you with cooking, decorating, and entertaining ideas. Pick up a classic holiday film or book. And don’t forget the Friends of the Library Bookstore has gift certificates available which make great stocking stuffers for any member of your family. McIntosh Memorial Library is a great resource for your holiday needs. We look forward to seeing you.

We’re continuing to partner with the Vernon County Health Department and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics inside our lobby space. Clinics are held on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The vaccine is free, and no insurance information is being collected. The clinics are all walk-in services, so an appointment is not necessary. Specific questions about the vaccines can be directed to the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251.

When planning a visit to the library this month please note we will have altered hours at the end of December. The library will be closed Dec. 24-26. We will also be closed Jan. 1-2, 2023. The exterior return slots will be open for you to return your materials and you can order materials 24/7 by logging into your library account. If you haven’t downloaded the “Libby” app, please do so! “Libby” provides you with 24-hour access to our library digital collection which you can enjoy with your phone, tablet, or computer. If you need help with Libby, please call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.