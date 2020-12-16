McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We are proud to announce McIntosh Memorial Library is one of 40 institutions in the United States selected to receive a Black Voices Microgrant from the company Beanstack. The library partnered with Beanstack for the 2020 Children’s Summer Reading program and is planning additional projects utilizing Beanstack in 2021 for further reading and activity challenges for all patrons.
Beanstack offered the opportunity for libraries and schools to apply for a grant to help assist in the creation of reading-related programs to advance social justice and equity initiatives. We will use the funding to purchase materials for the library collection and to support programming in celebration of Black History month in February 2021.
Beanstack began in 2014 after appearing on the ABC television show “Shark Tank.” “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban invested $250,000 into the company. Today the company creates and facilitates reading programs, primarily for libraries and schools. Beanstack’s web and mobile app experience helps libraries and schools register participants, inspire readers, and motivate readers to complete reading and activity challenges.
At the end of next week our open hours will be adjusted so staff have an opportunity to spend time with family and friends over the holidays. The library will be closed Dec. 24, 25, and Jan. 1, 2021. We would encourage you to order extra library items online or call us to place an order at 637-7151, extension 6. If you would like a librarian to pick out titles for you, fill out an online “Book Bundle” form. The form is located under the digital resources tab on the library website. Tell us your favorite author, subject, or interest and we will pick out library materials for you! Once the materials are ready you will be notified to stop by the library to pick up your bundle.
Plan to join us every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. for story time with Miss Marissa! Story time is offered live on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page. Miss Marissa brings songs, activities, and stories to story time to make for a fun 30-minute program. Sometimes special guests join Miss Marissa, including Gus the dog! Earlier this month Mrs. Claus stopped by. Story time is a great opportunity to connect with new families, discover new books, and have fun.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
