Our adult and children’s summer reading programs are off and running! Adults are being encouraged to pick up a copy of a book by our featured author of the summer Allen Eskens. Located at our circulation desk are two books by Eskens, “The Life We Bury” and, “The Shadows We Hide.” These two books are a series. Coming up on July 31 at 11 a.m. our library will be hosting a book discussion about the Esken titles. For children the summer theme is called, “A Universe of Stories” and it is all about space. Stop by and get your kids registered so they can receive our calendar of events, reading logs, and more! First, we offer daily activities from 3:30-5 p.m. for nine weeks. Second, the more kids read this summer the more books they can earn for their home libraries. It’s a lot of fun and we hope you can get involved.
Have you joined in the conversation yet? “Conversations” is a bi-monthly adult program held at McIntosh Memorial Library on the first and third Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. Each session features a new topic to talk about. At our next program on June 21 we will be discussing bird identification. This program is a great opportunity to learn, reminisce, and meet people. Please join us!
We are partnering with Tangled Hickory in downtown Viroqua for a three-week art class in July. Artist Anne Butera will be facilitating a “3-D Color Art” class July 11, 18 and 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Tangled Hickory. Anne will be using materials from award-winning freelance illustrator, Hannah Davies for the classes. Using 3-D glasses and the appropriate tools, you will be able to turn the black and white designs into pieces of 3-D art. Registration for this adult class is required as the class size is limited. Stop by McIntosh Memorial Library or call 637-7151.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 South Rock Avenue in Viroqua.
