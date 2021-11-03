McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Volunteers with the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library have been working behind the scenes for months preparing for the annual book sale! The sale will be held next week in the lobby of the library. Sale hours will be 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8. The sale will continue Nov. 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. A special feature will be a BOGO (buy one get one) special on Thursday, Nov. 11. The sale will be very large this year with a wide selection of books and media materials priced to sell quickly. All funds raised from the annual Sale are used by the organization to support special purchases and services provided by the McIntosh Memorial Library. Have a question? Call the bookstore at 637-7151, extension 2.

Monday, Nov. 8 is the final COVID-19 vaccine clinic we have scheduled with the Vernon County Health Department and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare The vaccine is free, and no insurance information is being collected. The AMI team provide the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years and up along with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for individuals 18 and older. The clinics are all walk-in services, so an appointment is not necessary. The Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Specific questions about the vaccines can be directed to the Vernon County Health Department at 637-5251.

Annually staff, volunteers, and trustees from libraries across Wisconsin gather for an annual conference offered by the Wisconsin Library Association. This year the conference is being held in Green Bay the week of Nov. 15. We are proud to share Library Director Trina Erickson and Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon have been invited to speak at the conference. The topic they’ve been asked to address is the yearlong Humanities program titled “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources.” The program launched in January and will end on Dec. 31. The program is a self-directed reading and activity Humanities program intended for all ages. Monthly a “Heritage,” “History” or “Awareness” of-the-Month is acknowledged through interactive virtual programs and accredited reading lists for diversity, inclusion, and direct-action resources. Since launch the program has been awarded seven grants. Creating Community Beyond Biases has been very successful and the library staff are eager to talk in depth about it at the state conference later this month.

Looking to attend a story time? We offer an in-person story time on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 with Miss Laci. Stop by for stories, songs, and activities!

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

