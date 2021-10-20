McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Have you stopped by the library to bid on the handmade items donated to our annual Fiber Faire Silent Auction fundraising event? We encourage you to visit and look at the quilts, blankets, bags, scarves, wood carvings, greeting cards, home décor items, and more! All 110 items were created by local artisans and donated to the Friends of the Library for the event. You can place a bid in person or over the phone by calling the bookstore at 637-7151, extension 2. Bidding will conclude on Monday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. All funds raised will be used by the Friends organization to support special purchases and programs offered by the library.

Save the dates! The Friends of the Library will be hosting their annual book sale Nov. 8-11. The sale will kick off at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8 and run until 6 p.m. Sale hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday will be a BOGO day! Buy one item and get a second item for free. The book sale will take place in the lobby of McIntosh Memorial Library. During the week of the book sale the Friends Bookstore will be closed. Questions? Call 637-7151, extension 2.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. we will be offering our second adult art class for the month of October. Registration is required for our “Paper Wreath” making class with Maggie. The program will be held inside the library. We are committed to offering a minimum of two adult art classes per month. If you have an idea for an art class, please let us know! Contact Maggie at 637-7151, extension 7.

We are partnering with the Vernon County Health Department and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics inside our lobby. Clinics are scheduled for Oct. 25, Nov. 1, and Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vaccine is free, and no insurance information is being collected. The AMI team provides the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years and up, along with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for individuals 18 and older. The clinics are all walk-in services, so an appointment is not necessary. Specific questions about the vaccines can be directed to the Vernon County Health Department at 637-5251.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0