McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

A new month means expanded hours at McIntosh Memorial Library! We are now open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Please stop by the lobby and pick up your holds, use a computer, printer, or the high-speed wireless internet service. In the lobby we also have tax forms, event flyers, and a table filled with gently used books for sale from the Friends of the Library. The next phase of reopening will include browsing the collection. Have a question? Give us a call at 637-7151, extension 6.
It’s only March but planning is well underway for our annual summer reading program. The 2021 summer theme is Tails and Tales. The theme provides so many possibilities as we will be able to celebrate animal tails plus all our favorite fairy tales! Our program will offer the opportunity for youth to read books to earn books for their home library. Plus, we will have plenty of fun programs scheduled throughout the summer months for youth to enjoy. We look forward to sharing all our plans with you soon!
Thank you to everyone who attended our March 5 adult program titled “Conversations.” Our program was about the history of round barns in Vernon County. The featured speakers were Kevin and Patsy Alderson along with Lyle Bernau. Conversations features topics that allow attendees to learn, discover, reminisce, and meet people. The program is offered on the first and third Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 the programs are currently being offered virtually through zoom.
St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and we have plenty of materials to help you celebrate! If you need an Irish cookbook, a picture book or a movie that helps celebrate the holiday stop by the library! We have an expansive collection of Irish themed items available here at McIntosh Memorial Library. If we don’t own the exact item, you need we can assist you in ordering items from other libraries throughout the Winding Rivers Library System.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.