McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

A new month means expanded hours at McIntosh Memorial Library! We are now open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Please stop by the lobby and pick up your holds, use a computer, printer, or the high-speed wireless internet service. In the lobby we also have tax forms, event flyers, and a table filled with gently used books for sale from the Friends of the Library. The next phase of reopening will include browsing the collection. Have a question? Give us a call at 637-7151, extension 6.

It’s only March but planning is well underway for our annual summer reading program. The 2021 summer theme is Tails and Tales. The theme provides so many possibilities as we will be able to celebrate animal tails plus all our favorite fairy tales! Our program will offer the opportunity for youth to read books to earn books for their home library. Plus, we will have plenty of fun programs scheduled throughout the summer months for youth to enjoy. We look forward to sharing all our plans with you soon!