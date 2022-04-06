McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We’re joining together with libraries all across the nation by celebrating National Library Week April 3-9. First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country each April.

McIntosh Memorial Library was established in the early 1900s thanks to a gift to the City of Viroqua by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. Carnegie gave the city$10,000 to be used towards the construction of a library building. The city contributed $750 toward the effort. For less than $11,000 a building was constructed on Jefferson Street across from the post office to house the cities first official library. We operated out of that space until 2016 when the new library building opened up on Rock Avenue. The new facility is double the size of the old building and offers ample room for the collection, public meeting rooms, a dedicated staff area, and a lobby space where people can gather, meet, and learn. The McIntosh Memorial Library is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We encourage you to stop by and take advantage of all the benefits available to you at no charge through your local public library.

April is Poetry Month and we are acknowledging this special month with a poetry program next week. Join us Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m. at the library as Franciszka Voeltz leads a poetry workshop. The workshop is open to all levels of writers. Participants will create first drafts of their own work. Voeltz will also share with participants some published contemporary poems as reference. From the crossroads of writing and social practice, Franciszka Voeltz writes poems to go on a portable typewriter for magnificent strangers, curates a collective poem to the entire planet, maintains an interactive daily writing practice, and facilitates community writing events and workshops.

Voeltz’s chapbook “8 August” is available from Vegetarian Alcoholic Press, and their work has appeared in journals including “Dark Mountain,” “Analecta Literary Journal” and “Adrienne.” Voeltz is the recipient of various poetry fellowships, including those granted by the Helene Wurlitzer Foundation, Santa Fe Art Institute, and Art Farm. They earned an MFA in Writing from the University of California, San Diego.

Of special note, McIntosh Memorial Library will be closed on Friday, April 15. On Thursday, April 21, the library will not open until 1 p.m. due to a staff training. Please call the circulation desk with questions at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 South Rock Avenue in Viroqua.

