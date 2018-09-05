This September, McIntosh Memorial Library is joining with the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-up Month, to encourage parents, caregivers and students to obtain a free library card that will save them money while reaping rewards in academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Whether it’s providing free access to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs, educational apps, in-person and virtual homework help or technology workshops, a library card is one of the most cost effective back-to-school supplies.
This year, Disney’s the Incredibles are Library Card Sign-up Month honorary chairs, helping to promote the value of a library card and bring attention to the many ways libraries and librarians transform lives and communities through education. If you don’t have a library card already, please stop by and get one! Getting a new or replacement library card is free and takes about 5 minutes of your time.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
With school back in session we would like to remind you to visit McIntosh Memorial Library for any resources you may need. Our library has a collection of 40,000 items available for checkout to assist you with research, papers you are writing, or projects you are working on. With 19 public internet computers, please stop in for any online work or bring your own device and take advantage of the free wireless service. If you can’t find what you need in our building, please let us know so we can order a resource for you from another library and have it delivered to Viroqua. The library is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Want to know what is happening at the library? Visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org and visit the calendar tab to see our monthly calendar of events. While on the website you can access our online catalog, reserve a conference room, or read the names of all the donors to our construction project. We are always adding new activities to our calendar so check back often so you can stay informed.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
