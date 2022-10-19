McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Make plans to join us on Friday, Oct. 21 for a Festival of Birds inside McIntosh Memorial Library from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. We will start the morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for our newly created aviary center. The focal piece of the new area is a beautiful bird aviary with eight small songs birds inside. Funding for the aviary provided by AARP.

During the Festival of Birds, participants will have the opportunity to attend aviary tours provided by Roger and Diane Hanson, art programs with Daryl Skrupky, and learn how to make a bird feeder during an 11:30 a.m. craft time. Of special note, live owls and their ambassadors from River City Raptors will lead a presentation at 10:30 a.m. in the lobby. Live eagles and their ambassadors from the National Eagle Center will present a 1 p.m. program for children and a program for all ages at 2:15 p.m. in the lobby. Children may participate in a Bird Day Camp from 12 to 3 p.m. Registration for the camp is required by calling the library at 608-637-7151, extension 6. Dave’s Pizza will be parked on Rock Avenue in front of the library from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. selling pizza and breadsticks.

Our next adult art class is coming up next week. Maggie will be leading the class on how to make homemade greeting cards. The class is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 5:30 p.m. in our program room. As the holiday season approaches this will be a great class for everyone! Space and materials are limited, so registration for the class is required. Please stop by or call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

At McIntosh Memorial Library, we recognized September as Library Card Sign-Up Month. Congratulations to the 43 people who stopped in and applied for a library card last month! We hope you enjoy all the benefits available to you through your local public library. Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

We are continuing to host weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics in partnership with AMI. The clinics are held every Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the library lobby. Walk-ins are welcome and there is no cost to participate. Specific questions about the vaccines should be referred to your medical provider or the Vernon County Health Department.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.