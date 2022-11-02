McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

With Halloween just a few days behind us, McIntosh Memorial Library is hosting a “Candy Exchange” this week! Area youth are invited to stop by the library to exchange their Halloween candy for books and DVDs! Participants are encouraged to stop by the circulation desk during open hours through Friday, Nov. 4. Anyone bringing in 25 pieces of candy will receive a youth DVD, while 30 pieces of candy will turn into a youth book! The “Candy Exchange” will take place while supplies last.

The Wisconsin Library Association’s annual conference is taking place in Lake Geneva this week. Three staff members from McIntosh Memorial Library are attending the conference. Trina and Laci are speaking at two conference workshops. On Thursday evening the awards banquet will be held. During that event staff and volunteers of the McIntosh Memorial Library will be honored for being recognized as the Library of the Year for the State of Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Library Association engages, inspires, and advocates for library workers and supporters to improve and promote library services for the people of Wisconsin.

Next week is the Friends of the Library book sale! The book sale is scheduled for Nov. 9-12 inside the lobby space of the library. During the event you will find gently used books, AV materials, and magazines priced to sell. During the week of the book sale the Friends of the Library Bookstore will be closed. All money raised from the event will be used by the organization to fund special purchases and support programs offered by the McIntosh Memorial Library.

Do you love art? We sure do! During the week of Nov. 14 two adult art classes are being offered. On Tuesday, Nov. 15 Maggie will be leading a class for adults beginning at 5:30 p.m.; the type of class will be announced later. While on Saturday, Nov. 19 another beginning woodcarving classes is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration for both classes is required, as space and materials are limited. Sign up by stopping by or calling the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

