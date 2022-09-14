McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Library Director Trina Erickson and Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon are in Chattanooga, Tennessee, this week for the annual Association of Rural and Small Libraries Conference. Erickson and Sheldon were asked to speak at the national conference about the libraries award winning program series titled “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources.” The conference features over 80 workshops, networking opportunities, keynote speakers, and an exhibit hall filled with library vendors. The Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL) is a professional network dedicated to the positive growth and development of libraries serving rural and small communities.

The Vernon County Fair week has arrived! We hope you take time during your visit to the fair to stop by the library booth. Just like last year we’re sharing the booth space with the fine folks from the Viroqua Chamber Main Street. On Friday, Sept. 16, from 3 to 6 p.m. Kevin Lindh with Balloons by Kevin will be with us creating original balloon art. Kevin is an incredible artist, and we always have fun when Kevin stops by. A big thank-you to all the volunteers and staff helping us manning the booth. It takes a lot of hands to run the fair booth and we appreciate everyone who is pitching in this week.

Due to popular demand, we’re going to continue bringing in guest readers for our weekly story time programs. Since June we’ve featured community leaders reading books during our Wednesday program time. We’ve received so much positive feedback we’ve decided to continue the series through the end of the year! Join us for story time every Wednesday morning beginning at 10:30 a.m. Miss Laci leads participants through songs and activities, while a community leader reads books.

The weekly Play Group we host in partnership with The Parenting Place is going very well. The Play Group meets on Thursday mornings from 9:30 to 11 here at the library. Staff from The Parenting Place provide activities for the children along with stories and snacks. No registration is required and being part of the Play Group is free. Group activities are geared for youth 0-5. For more information about the McIntosh Memorial Library Play Group, contact Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at 608-637-7151, extension 5.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.