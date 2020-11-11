McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

As we near the Thanksgiving holiday we are reminded of everything we are thankful for now and throughout the year. During this health pandemic we would like to send out a special thank-you to all our local health care workers through our “Notes of Encouragement” program. Stop by the circulation desk this month to pick up supplies for making cards of thanks and encouragement at home. When you have them done bring them back to the library and we will take over from there.
We are excited to announce the creation of a new virtual LEGO Club for youth! At the start of each month we will post building themes on the “Viroqua library” Facebook page. The November theme is robots. All you have to do is build your unique creations at home and show off what you built by sending a picture of your creation to Miss Marissa our Youth Services Director at m.bazan@wrlsweb.org. We will share pictures of the LEGO builds on our library Facebook page.
We are partnering with the Vernon County Historical Society and Ridgeland Restorations LLC for a “Conversations” program titled, "The Fortney Hotel: Past, Present and Future." Join in on Friday, Nov. 20 at 10:30 a.m. for this presentation premiering on Vernon Communications Co-op Community television Channel 14 or the library's YouTube Channel, McIntosh Memorial Library Viroqua.
During the program you will hear about the Fortney's historical past on Viroqua's Main Street from the commentary provided by the Vernon County Historical Society researchers. The researchers are Dave Krier, Carol Krogan, and Bonnie Sterling. Watch videos of the new owners Larry, Sue, Brian and Amy Wrobel, and Ridgeland Restorations LLC, as they presently demo the old, reclaim the treasures, and remodel the interior and exterior of the hotel. Plus hear more details from their family about their vision for the bright future of this historic Main Street building.
Information can be found about the remodel on the Fortney Hotel’s Instagram and Facebook page, both at: thehistoricfortney.
This program is being offered virtually as part of the library’s bimonthly series titled, “Conversations.” The adult program is held on the first and third Friday of every month at 10:30 a.m. Funding for the program provided by Bader Philanthropies, Inc.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
