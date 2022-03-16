McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

March is recognized in the United States as Women’s History Month. The 2022 Women’s History theme, “Providing Healing, Promoting Hope,” is both a tribute to the ceaseless work of caregivers and frontline workers during this ongoing pandemic and a recognition of the thousands of ways that women of all cultures have provided both healing and hope throughout history. The 2022 theme proudly honors those who, in both public and private life, provide healing and promote hope for the betterment of all.

In honor of Women’s History Month, we are looking forward to hosting a presentation about women’s suffragist Lucy Stone later this month. Join Veronica Kleiber from the Vernon County Historical Society on Friday, March 25, at 10:30 a.m. in the library lobby for the in-person program. Visit the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page or the library website for a Zoom link to join the program virtually.

A leading suffragist and abolitionist, Lucy Stone dedicated her life to battling inequality on all fronts. She was the first Massachusetts woman to earn a college degree and she defied gender norms when she famously wrote marriage vows to reflect her egalitarian beliefs and refused to take her husband's last name. Stone's organizational activities for the cause of women's rights yielded tangible gains in the difficult political environment of the 19th century.

As the spring season nears, we thought it would be an opportune time to offer a program titled “Thatched Roofing with Water Reed.” The program will be held inside the library lobby, Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m. with Ashley Watry. During the program Watry will share her process of learning the building techniques of round-pole framing and thatched roofing. The speaker will share her personal home building plans and present information on opportunities to participate in the home building process.

Watry is a local farmer and natural builder with experience and training in various natural building techniques including strawbale, cob construction, round-pole framing, and thatched roofing. Watry plans to build her own small house out of natural and local materials over the next few years.

Home delivery of library items is just one of the many services available to you through McIntosh Memorial Library. Whether you need delivery for a short time or permanently we are here to help you. Delivery is available at no cost to any resident located in the Viroqua Area School District. Currently, we delivery items on Wednesday afternoons. For more information about home delivery, contact coordinator Maggie Strittmater at 608-637-7151, extension 7.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

