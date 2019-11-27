McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

We are honored to announce we have been selected as the recipient of the 2019 Viroqua Food Co-op Community Fund Grant. The money will enable us to expand our “Culinary Literacy” programming in 2020. This means we will be able to offer more cooking, gardening, and food related programs for everyone! We know our patrons really enjoy our food programs, so we are pleased to be able to have a revenue source to expand on that. If you would like to read more about our plans, they are highlighted in the Winter 2019 Viroqua Food Co-op Pea Soup newsletter.
Coming up next week we have two special programs planned. On Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m. Santa will be here! Bring your little ones to the library to meet Santa and have a picture taken with him. Every child that meets Santa will be given a special present from him. Santa is super busy this time of year, so he will only be able to spend about one hour at the library. Also, next week is our annual Polar Express program. This event for all patrons will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at 3:30 p.m. We will start the program with youth in our after-school program doing a reader’s theatre of the holiday classic, “The Polar Express.” Following the production, we invite you to listen to special music, eat a cookie, drink some hot chocolate, play games, or stop by any of the craft stations that will be setup inside the library. This program is designed for patrons of all ages.
Just for adults, our bi-monthly Conversations program we will be featuring two seasonal type activities in December. On Friday, Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m. we will be stamping. Join us to create a holiday card, note card, flyer, or sign using stamps and materials provided by the library. Our second program on Dec. 20, at 10:30 a.m. will be about holiday traditions. We will be using the database titled “Exploring Cultural History Online” to view holiday photos from around Wisconsin. Conversations is held on the first and third Friday of every month at 10:30 a.m. It provides adults with an opportunity to learn, discover, reminisce, and meet people. Coffee is always provided.
Thank you to everyone that stopped by the library this month to add a leaf to our “Thankful Tree.” The tree was bare at the beginning of November and now it is full of leaves! The construction paper leaves have been filled out by our patrons with words, pictures, and phrases of things they are thankful for. The tree is a simple gesture to help remind us how we need to pause sometimes to remember the wonderful things in our lives. We appreciate your contributions to our tree.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.