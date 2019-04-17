Last week we wrapped up our annual Journal Buddies program with a Celebration Breakfast at Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School. The event was attended by approximately 170 people. For the last month all sixth-grade students from Viroqua public, Pleasant Ridge, and some home-school students have been partnered with community volunteers.
The groups have been reading books and journaling back and forth about them. Journal Buddies is coordinated by Library Youth Services Director Mary Mulvaney-Kemp. McIntosh Memorial Library received a state award from the Wisconsin Library Association for the program in 2018.
We still have open spots if you’re interested in attending our “Spa Night for Women” program next week. The event is scheduled for Friday, April 26 at 6 p.m. here at the library. We will have makeup, hair and nail workshops, catered food, music, gifts bags and a photo booth. The evening will be a time for women to gather with friends and have a lot of fun while being pampered at the library! Stop by or give us a call to register at 637-7151. The program is being offered at no charge.
Spring is here, and we are seeing a higher volume of materials pertaining to gardening being checked out. If you need some guidance on how to plan your garden or landscaping project stop by the library and let us help you.
We have a large collection of books and DVDs on gardening. We are also proud to subscribe to a handful of magazines that would help you get started this spring. Remember if you can’t find the item you need on our shelf please let us know. We will be more than happy to order the item from another library to be delivered to Viroqua for you to pick up.
Items are delivered to our library four days per week, so the turnaround is relatively fast. You can also order items from the convenience of your home by logging onto our website where you will find a link to the library catalog.
Need a place for your organization to meet? Please consider using one of our two meeting spaces available at the library. Our program room is designed for groups up to 34 while our conference room can hold a maximum of 16 people. Reserve a space today by logging onto our website. The meeting spaces are available for you to use at no charge.
