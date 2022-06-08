McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Did you know nearly 40 people volunteer at the McIntosh Memorial Library? Yes, 40! We have volunteers working weekly in the bookstore, serving on boards, committees, stepping in to help with special projects, and others working quietly behind the scenes. Last week we honored the volunteers with a strawberry shortcake social at Eckhart Park. The library staff served the cake, coffee, and water to the volunteers to thank them for their time and dedication to the library. We appreciate every volunteer and the role they play at the library. Thank you for all you do!

Our Youth Summer Reading program titled “Oceans of Possibilities” is officially underway. Last week we kicked off the program with an open house at the library. The program runs from early June through Friday, Aug. 12. Every day we have special activities planned, reading opportunities, and take and make bags available for at home creativity. Thank you to the Friends of the Library for the monetary support so we can make the program bigger than ever! The summer calendar of events is available inside the library or online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org

Vernon County Reads 2022 has begun. Seven libraries in Vernon County are partnering together to feature the work of local author Sue Berg. Stop by any of the public libraries in the county and check out one of Berg’s books to enjoy. The program will conclude Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Hillsboro Community Center. That evening erg will speak and have copies of the third book in her mystery series available for purchase. Please contact the library circulation desk with questions at 608-637-7151, extension 6. The Viroqua Chamber Main Street Night Markets are back, and we will be at all of them this summer. The first Night Market of the season is Friday, June 10, at Eckhart Park from 6 to 9 p.m. At the library booth we will have two easy games to play. One game will be our lollipop tree. The second game will be a simple ring toss onto an octopus. We have tons of prizes to give away. We encourage you to stop by and give the games a try. The Night Markets are a fun place featuring vendors, live music, food, and activities.

The COVID-19 vaccination team of AMI will be back at the library during the month of June. The team members will be administering vaccines every Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in our lobby space. An appointment to receive a vaccine is not necessary. Specific questions about the vaccines may be directed to the Vernon County Health Department.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0