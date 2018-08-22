Work is underway on the creation of a coding club for McIntosh Memorial Library. Earlier this summer we applied for a grant through the Institute of Museum and Library Services to start a club at the library. Three hundred fifty libraries across the United States applied for the grant and only 50 were selected as recipients. We are so thankful we were one of the libraries selected! A code club is an opportunity for young people to gather together at the library to learn computer programming. Our goal is to launch this new initiative in the fall! More details will be coming soon.
Last week we started rolling out a new text messaging system for our patrons. If you were registered for the old system and were unhappy with it, please consider giving this new system a try. The patrons who have already signed up have commented on how much they appreciate being able to track their holds and renew items just by texting. To get started, text “signup” to 608-313-5911. Additional information is available on this service at our circulation desk.
We still have a few spots open for our beginning needle felting class in September. The class will be held Friday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. in our program room. The instructor will be demonstrating and teaching everyone how to needle felt coasters. All participants will have a chance to create a couple of coasters to take home. The class is being offered free of charge with all materials provided by the library. Registration is required as space is limited. To register, simply stop by the circulation desk or give us a call at 637-7151.
Registration is underway for our 2018-19 after-school program. The registration materials are posted on the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or available for pickup at the library. Hard copies of each required form will be the only method of acceptance. We are not able to accept electronic forms. Families only need to submit one registration form. However, it is necessary to complete a health form for each participating child. The program will begin Tuesday, Sept. 4, and run through early June. The program is sponsored by the library, the Viroqua Area Foundation, and Viroqua Area Schools.
Please know the library will be closed Sept. 1-3. While we are closed you can access your account online through our website and drop off materials anytime in our exterior box located along Jefferson Street. The library will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
