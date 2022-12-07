McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

The annual Food for Fines program to benefit a local food pantry is taking place now through Dec. 10 at McIntosh Memorial Library. This week anyone can bring non-perishable food items to the library circulation desk to have their fines reduced. For every item donated, $1 worth of fines will be removed for a maximum of $10. Fees will not be reduced for accounts in collection or where money is owed for lost or damaged materials. Please know everyone is welcome to drop off non-perishable items this week at the library. All items collected will be donated to the Food Pantry at the Living Faith Church in Viroqua.

We still have openings in two art classes scheduled next week. On Monday, Dec. 12, local artist and crafter Mary Wagner will be leading participants through a class to create a winter art scene using wire. The class will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 with all materials provided by the library. We also have another woodcarving program next week. The class is Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. Experienced woodcarvers work with beginners to create one carved item by the end of the class. Registration for both classes is required as space and materials are limited. To register, stop by the library or call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

If you enjoy crafting, we highly encourage you to discover Creativebug! Winding Rivers Library System libraries, including McIntosh Memorial Library, provide you with free access to Creativebug. The Creativebug database offers easy-to-follow video instructions from expert artists and crafters. Start when you can. Pause when you need a break. Resume when you’re ready. Classes never expire. Topics include art and design, sewing, quilting, knitting, crochet, food and home, jewelry, holiday and party, and classes for kids.

All you need is your library card and access to an Internet-enabled device or computer to enjoy unlimited access to over 1,000 online art and craft classes, plus patterns, templates, and recipes. You can find a link to Creativebug from the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

When planning a visit to the library this month please note we will have altered hours at the end of December. The library will be closed Dec. 24-26. We will also be closed Jan. 1 – 2, 2023. The exterior return slots will be open for you to return your materials and you can order materials 24/7 by logging into your library account. If you haven’t downloaded the “Libby” app, please do so! “Libby” provides you with 24-hour access to our library digital collection which you can enjoy with your phone, tablet, or computer. If you need help with Libby, please call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.