McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

The past week has been a whirlwind of excitement, as the Wisconsin Library Association announced McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua is the 2022 Library of the Year. This annual award is presented to a Wisconsin library, library system or library network for distinguished achievement in service.

Located in downtown Viroqua since 1904, McIntosh Memorial Library is recognized both for the library staff’s work to expand, adapt, and engage safely with the Viroqua community throughout the coronavirus pandemic and their ongoing efforts to provide outstanding resources, entertainment, and support to the Viroqua community. Highlights of their accomplishments include the creation of a library band during the pandemic to share music with isolated residents; the After School Program, the only after-school childcare program in the city; and the library garden, which provides fresh produce to residents of low-income housing apartments and senior dining centers. The library has received statewide recognition for its innovative “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources” program and relationship with the Consulate of Mexico in Milwaukee. The WLA Library of the Year Award will be presented at a special ceremony during the Wisconsin Library Association’s annual conference at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva on Nov. 1-4.

The Wisconsin Library Association is a professional organization representing all types of libraries – school, public, academic, and special. Its membership comprises over 1400 librarians and support staff, library trustees, friends of libraries, and business vendors who advocate and work for the improvement of library services for all Wisconsin

We want to thank everyone who has called, emailed, visited, sent a letter, or stopped one of the library staff on the street to say congratulations. We are so grateful for this award and are humbled to even be considered for such a distinguished honor. A local celebration is being planned for later this year.

Join us in downtown Viroqua for the annual Safe Trick-or-Treating event on Oct. 31. Safe Trick or Treating in the downtown business district runs from 3 to 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, followed by neighborhood trick-or-treating. We will be near the corner of Main and Jefferson streets with fun treats to hand out!

Save the date for the annual Friends of the Library book sale! The book sale is scheduled for Nov. 9-12 inside the lobby space of the library. During the event you will find gently used books, AV materials, and magazines priced to sell. During the week of the book sale the Friends of the Library Bookstore will be closed. All money raised from the event will be used by the organization to fund special purchases and support programs offered by the McIntosh Memorial Library.

To stay up to date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.