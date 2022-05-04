McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

The Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library are pleased to announce the details of an adult bus trip scheduled for June!

Make plans to join us on Thursday, June 16, as we travel to Austin, Minnesota, for a day of exploration. The chartered bus will depart the library at 8:30 a.m. to take us to the Hormel Historic Home. Built in 1861, The Hormel Historic Home strives to preserve the home and history of the George A. and Lillian Hormel Family. We will eat a catered lunch at the home and receive a guided tour. In the afternoon we will travel by bus to the SPAM Museum. During our visit we will receive a tour of the museum and enjoy a wide variety of SPAM samples. The bus will bring all attendees back to McIntosh Memorial Library by 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the trip can be purchased at the circulation desk for $30 per person. The $30 covers round trip transportation, two tours, and a catered lunch. For more information about the bus trip, please contact the library at 608-637-7151, Extension 6. The trip is sponsored by the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library.

Join us for opening day of the Viroqua Farmers Market this Saturday. We will be at the market for our third annual tree and shrub sapling giveaway! This year we will be providing you with your choice of five different saplings to take home for free. The species include serviceberry, plum, apple, chokeberry, and red osier dogwood. We will be at the Market starting at 9 a.m. Stop by early for the best selection. We have made the commitment to be at the farmers market at least two Saturday mornings per month. We look forward to seeing you at the markets this season!

The start of the summer travel season is quickly approaching. Make sure part of your plans include McIntosh Memorial Library! We encourage you to download the “Libby” app to your phone or tablet. Libby is our digital library collection. Download books, audiobooks, videos, and magazines to your device to take on the road with you. All you need is a library card to get started. The app is available for both android and apple products and can be downloaded from your app store. Need help getting started? Call the library at 608-637-7151, Extension 6.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

